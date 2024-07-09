web analytics
Pakistan’s remittances jump by 10.7% to 30.3bn in FY3-24

The workers’ remittances increased by 10.7 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the inflows of fiscal year 2022-23, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) saidTuesday.

According to latest SBP data, workers’ remittance were recorded at US$ 30.3 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the inflows of US$ 27.3 billion recorded in FY2022-23.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the workers’ remittances increased by 44.4 percent to US$3.2 billion during June 2024 compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Remittances inflows during June 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$808.6 million), United Arab Emirates (US$654.3 million), United Kingdom (US$487.4 million) and United States of America (US$322.1 million).

