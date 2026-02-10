Pakistan's remittances rise to $3.5bln in January 2026: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan received $3.5 billion in remittances in January 2026, marking a 15.4 per cent increase compared to January 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank said that during the first seven months of the current financial year, remittances rose by 11.3 per cent to $23.2 billion, compared with $20.9 billion in the same period last year.

In January 2026, Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of remittances for Pakistan, with inflows amounting to $739.6 million. This was followed by the United Arab Emirates, from where $694.2 million were received.

Remittances from the United Kingdom stood at $572.1 million, while inflows from the United States amounted to $294.7 million during the month, the State Bank added.

Earlier in December 2025, Pakistan also posted record remittances sent by overseas nationals, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad said on January 11.

He stated that remittances in December 2025 exceeded $3.6 billion, marking a significant increase compared to previous periods. According to Shehzad, remittances in December 2025 were 17 per cent higher than in December 2024 and 13 per cent higher than in November 2025.

Khurram Shehzad said that during the first half of fiscal year 2026, total remittances reached $19.7 billion, representing a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. He expressed confidence that total remittances during fiscal year 2026 would surpass $41 billion.