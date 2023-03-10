Pakistan’s remittances up 4.9pc to $2bn in Feb

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers registered an increase to 4.9% MoM $2 billion, compared to $1.89bn in January 2023, data issued by SBP revealed Friday.

However, on yearly basis, the remittances have dropped by 9.5% YoY as compared to $2.19bn in February 2022.

Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.0 billion during Feb 23. For details see https://t.co/rPOvn9CTjfhttps://t.co/7XBd4uNES4 pic.twitter.com/vcQ6cZR1yU — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 10, 2023

The inflows mainly came from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, with Saudi Arabia being the largest contributor at $454.6 million.

Despite the decline in the yearly comparison, the increase in remittances for the month of February is a positive sign for the economy.

