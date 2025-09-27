Pakistan’s Saad Habib qualifies for SL Amateur Golf Championship final

Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik has qualified for the final of the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship being played in Colombo.

He defeated local boy Reshan Algama in the semifinals at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

The rookie golfer from Pakistan sealed a 4-up victory on the 16th hole in Saturday’s semifinal. His aggressive play and composure under pressure carried him through to the 36-hole final.

Earlier in the tournament, he delivered one of the standout performances against India’s Vivaan Ubhayakar in the quarterfinals, where his outsmarted his opponent by winning 5 up on the 14th hole with five birdies.

Apart from him, his fellow countryman Nouman Ilyas, could not progress further as he fell to Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in his quarterfinal clash.

The final, scheduled for Sunday, will see Habib face Sri Lanka’s Chanaka Perera, who advanced after winning the other semifinal against compatriot Sachin De Silva.

The championship will be decided over 36 holes, a test of stamina and focus that is expected to deliver a dramatic finish.