Security forces kill 47 terrorists in two-day operation along Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed thirty three khwarij in Sambaza, Zhob District and deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

During the operation, fourteen more Indian sponsored khwarij, were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

The number of khwarij killed in two days anti infiltration operation has risen to forty seven.

The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.

Yesterday, thirty-three Indian sponsored Khwarij were gunned down when they were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Sambaza area of Zhob District in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarij found in the area.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to security forces for killing 33 Indian sponsored Khwarij in an operation in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement on Friday, he applauded the courage, skill and timely action of security forces in defending the motherland.

The President said the entire nation is proud of its brave forces and stands shoulder to shoulder with them to extirpate the menace of terrorism.

He vowed that every attempt to infiltrate Pakistani soil will be met with a befitting response.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended tribute to the security forces for successfully thwarting and taking action against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from the Pak-Afghan border in the Zhob district.

In a statement on Friday, he commended the security forces for killing 33 Khawarij terrorists during the operation.

The Prime Minister said brave personnel of the security forces risked their lives to thwart terrorists’ infiltration attempt and foiled their nefarious designs.

He said the entire nation stands with the security forces.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.