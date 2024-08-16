Pakistan’s short-term inflation falls by 0.16pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.16 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on August 15, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 322.03 points as compared to 322.54 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.86 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

However, the SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732, witnessed a nominal increase of 0.07 per cent and went up to 311.04 points from last week’s 310.83 points.

The SPI for the lowest consumption groups of Rs 17,732-22,888 also witnessed a nominal increase of 0.01 percent whereas for consumptions groups from Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, it decreased by 0.05 percent, 0.10 and 0.25 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 13 (25.50%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (4.91%), petrol (3.15%), diesel (2.44%), wheat flour (1.83%), pulse moong (1.81%), chicken (1.57%), bananas (1.36%), LPG (0.90%), sugar (0.59%), potatoes (0.58%) and pulse masoor (0.56%)

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (34.77%), eggs (4.78%), garlic (1.99%), beef (0.88%), cooked beef (0.41%), georgette (0.40%), gur (0.39%), curd (0.32%) and mustad oil (0.28%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (34.46%), chilies powder (17.78%), electricity charges for q1 (16.91%), cooking oil 5 litre (11.10%), petrol (10.07%), diesel (9.22%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (8.84%), rice basmati broken (8.59%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (6.85%), mustard oil (5.43%), sugar (5.17%) and washing soap (0.35%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), onions (125.64%), pulse gram (42.00%), tomatoes (27.77%), powered milk (26.51%), garlic (25.16%), gents sandal (25.01%), pulse moong (24.64%), shirting (23.84%), beef (23.71%), salt powder (21.14%) and long cloth (16.64%).