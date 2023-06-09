Pakistan’s short-term inflation goes up by 0.21pc

KARACHI: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.21 pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on June 8, official data showed.

The short-term inflation rose by an all-time high of 48.35pc for the period that ended on May 4.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Combined Index was at 254.67 compared to 254.13 on June 01, 2023, while the index was recorded at 182.88 a year ago, on Jun 09, 2022.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 21 items increased, 10 items decreased whereas 20 items registered no change during the week.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most over the same week a year ago were: Tomatoes (29.15%), Onions (20.85%), Chicken (7.01%), Potatoes (1.74%), Tea Prepared (1.38%), Rice Irri-6/9 (1.26%), Garlic (1.02%) and non-food item, Georgette (1.29%).

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of Bananas (7.62%), LPG (6.60%), Eggs (3.41%), Pulse Masoor (2.25%), Pulse Moong (2.22%), Mustard Oil (2.16%), Wheat Flour (2.02%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.81%), Pulse Gram (0.65%) and Vegetable Ghee 1 kg (0.33%).

Yearly SPI for the Lowest Income Group increased by 38.24% while the highest income group recorded an increase of 39.32%.