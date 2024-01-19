Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity absolutely ‘inviolable’: NSC

ISLAMABAD: Following Iran’s airspace violation, the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday reiterated the steadfast resolve that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are “absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct”, noting that any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext will be responded with full might of the state, ARY News reported.

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired NSC meeting – held to review the overall security given the situation between Pakistan and Iran.

The meeting lauded the professional, calibrated and proportionate response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against “unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty”, said a statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker ministers for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Information, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff as well as heads of intelligence agencies.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed about political and diplomatic developments bearing upon the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Iran, and its impact on the overall security milieu in the region.

The forum also took stock of ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar’, which was successfully executed against Pakistani-origin Baloch terrorists residing in “ungoverned spaces inside Iran”.

An update on the situation along the borders and necessary full preparations done to comprehensively respond to any further violation of national sovereignty was also deliberated.

The forum reiterated the unflinching resolve that sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan were absolutely inviolable and sacrosanct and any attempt by anyone to breach it on any pretext would be responded with full might of the state.

The meeting reaffirmed that the security and safety of the people of Pakistan was of paramount importance and no stone would be left unturned to ensure it.

The forum expressed that “Iran is a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, and existing multiple communication channels between the two countries should be mutually utilised to address each other’s security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability.”

The NSC impressed upon Pakistan’s commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international norms.

The committee also reiterated the resolve to deal with the menace of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, with an iron hand.

The NSC also highlighted that Pakistan had suffered far more than any other country due to the scourge of terrorism.

The meeting also concluded that in line with the universal principles governing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to deepen their historic relations further.

Pak-Iran ties

Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing, “hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)” were struck in an intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

“The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,” it added.

Read More: Pakistan, Iran FMs make second contact amid standoff

Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people were killed in the attack targeting a village in the city of Saravan, with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi saying all the dead “were foreign nationals”.