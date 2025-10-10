Pakistan's survival, prosperity, security linked to Karachi: Khalid Maqbool Siddique

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Chairman of the Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique on Friday said that Karachi knows bringing up people instead of being brought up by someone.

Addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Eye Bank Society Hospital, Chairman MQM-P Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique said that Karachi is the charitable capital of the world instead of Pakistan.

The MQM-P Chief said Karachi has a representation from every Union Council of entire Pakistan while the city has direct link with the country as the survival of the Karachi is the survival of the country.

He elaborated further that the security of Karachi is also the security of the country while emphasizing development in Karachi, the Federal Minister said that the prosperity of Karachi is the prosperity of entire Pakistan.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique said that it is a condition to love Pakistan that Karachi must be loved as well.

Apprising his recent efforts in the field of education, he said that they brought three universities to Karachi without making a noise adding neither we wanted to make noise as people get disturbed.

He said that we also brought a University in Hyderabad.

He said that there is no land in Karachi anymore while we don’t have land, we have conscience only.

Regarding the problems faced by Karachi, he said that there is no issue of water in Karachi but there is a problem of lack of water in eyes of rulers of Sindh.

He said that Karachi never competed with any one while there were no one that could compete Karachi adding Karachi has taught whole of the country.