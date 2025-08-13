Tarbela 96%, Chashma 83% full as water levels in major dams near capacity

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo said on Wednesday that water levels in Pakistan’s major reservoirs are well above average, with Tarbela Dam at 96% capacity — a marked improvement from the seasonal lows usually observed earlier in the year.

Responding to lawmakers’ questions during the National Assembly’s question hour, the minister noted that reservoirs such as Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma usually hit their lowest levels for about two months annually. However, this year’s figures indicate a positive turnaround, with current levels showing a healthy water storage position nationwide.

As of today, Tarbela Dam is 96% full, Mangla stands at 64%, and Chashma at 83%, bringing the national water storage average to around 75% of total capacity.

Addressing concerns over future preparedness and potential shortages, Wattoo said the government is fully aware of both global and domestic water scarcity forecasts.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the issue, holding high-level meetings every third day to discuss new storage projects and long-term solutions for irrigated and rain-fed regions.

On the question of equitable water distribution among provinces, Wattoo clarified that the mechanism is clearly defined under the 1991 Water Accord, which is being strictly implemented. Each province receives its allocated share, and it is then free to manage and utilize its water independently.

To further ensure transparency and eliminate any concerns of unequal distribution, the minister said that a telemetry system is being installed for real-time monitoring and verification of water flows to provinces, ensuring no province receives less than its due share.

“If any province believes it is receiving less water than allocated, they are welcome to present specific data or instances. If deliberate reductions are proven, strict action will be taken,” he concluded.