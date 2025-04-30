Pakistan’s tea imports down by 5.45 percent

ISLAMABAD: Tea imports into Pakistan during the first nine months of the current financial year decreased by 5.45 per cent compared to the imports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July to March 2024-25, over 184,663 metric tons of tea valued at $468.248 million were imported, as compared to the imports of 199,512 metric tons worth $495.217 million during the same period last year, according the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period from July to March 2024-25, imports of food commodities went down from $6.290 billion to $6.118 billion as compared to the imports of the same period of the last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the imports of sugar into the country also decreased by 1.75 per cent as 2,673 metric tons of sugar valued at $2.627 million were imported as compared to the imports of 2,794 metric tons worth of $2.674 million of the same period of the last year.

However, the imports of commodities, including dry fruits & nuts, grew by 116.86 per cent, reaching $123.317 million as compared to the imports of $56.864 million. The import of spices grew by 29.11 percent and recorded at $171.496 million, compared to the imports of $132.826 million.

The import of soyaban during the period under review grew by 116.37 per cent as it stood at $251.137 as against the imports of $116.070 million and palm oil imports grew by 23.42 per cent in 09 months of current financial year, which was recorded at $2.572 billion as against the imports of $2.084 billion of the same period of the last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group exports from the country during the first 09 months of the current financial year grew by 1.62 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-March 2024-25, food commodities worth $5.749 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $5.658 billion of the same period of the last year.