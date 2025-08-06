Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 16% in July 2025: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $2.75 billion in July 2025, marking a 16.02% increase compared to June 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan’s exports also witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 billion as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 44.16 percent by increasing from $1.909 billion last July to $2.752 billion, this year.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 8.88 percent in July when compared to the exports of $2.477 billion in June 2025.

Likewise, the imports also grew by 12.37 percent during the month under review compared to the imports of $4.849 billion in July 2024, according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said it was a solid start to the new fiscal year. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Schehzad described the increase as a “double-digit start” and noted that overall exports are “off to a solid start” in the ongoing financial year.

“Pakistan Exports Up 17% – A Double-Digit Start to FY26….. Overall, exports are off to a solid start in the new fiscal year,” he tweeted.