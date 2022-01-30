Pakistan’s urban centres witness higher COVID positivity ratios

ISLAMABAD: COVID positivity ratio in major urban centres of the country with Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province leading with 46.77 percent ratio, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the national health ministry, the overall Covid positivity ratio in Pakistan stood at 12.46 percent during the last 24 hours, with KP province recording the highest ratio with 16.25 percent, followed by 12.37 percent in Sindh, 8.99 percent in Punjab, and 7.80 percent in Balochistan.

In federating units, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 21.98 percent, and Gilgit Baltistan 9.72 percent.

With regard to major urban cities, Muzaffarabad remained second highest with a 34.09 percent COVID positivity ratio, followed by Karachi with 21.67 percent ratio, Hyderabad 20.05 percent, Lahore 19.30 percent, Gilgit 18.99 percent, Rawalpindi 16.07 percent, Islamabad 14.77 percent, Faisalabad 12.41 and Quetta 10.21 percent.

Pakistan reported as many as 7,978 cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Sunday, the second-highest daily caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in Feb 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 64,016 samples were tested, out of which 7,978 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 12.46 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.31 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,417,991 with addition of 7,978 new cases.

29 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,248. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has risen to 1,455.

