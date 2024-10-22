Pakistan’s voter count surpasses 130 million

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released updated figures indicating that the total number of voters in the country now exceeds 130 million, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, the voter count has reached 131.53 million, comprising 60.81 million female voters and 70.71 million male voters.

The ECP has faced significant criticism, particularly following the 2024 elections, with allegations from some political parties accusing it of mishandling results, particularly concerning Form 47.

The Supreme Court (SC) also recently expressed its concerns in a ruling related to reserved seats, criticizing the ECP for its failure to fulfill its role during the elections held in February 2024.

The court emphasized that the ECP, as a fundamental pillar of the democratic process, must act as a neutral body rather than an adversary in electoral matters.