Pakistan’s weekly inflation continues to rise

The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.98% during the week ended January 19, 2023, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data issued by PBS, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 220.54 points against 219.56 points registered in the previous week.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 23 items increased, 11 items decreased whereas 17 items registered no change during the week.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included Rice Basmati Broken (3.54%), Onions (3.50%), Chicken (3.21%), Bananas (3.04%), Rice Irri-6/9 (2.43%), Garlic (2.16%), Bread (1.45%), Cooked Beef (1.26%), Tea Prepared (1.22%) and Cooked Daal (1.12%), non-food items, LPG (2.34%) and Washing Soap (1.54%).

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included Wheat Flour (5.98%), Tomatoes (2.87%), Potatoes (2.73%), Sugar (0.94%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.50%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.41%), Pulse Masoor (0.38%), Eggs (0.09%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.07%), Pulse Gram (0.05%) and Mustard Oil (0.01%).

