Pakistan’s weekly inflation decreases by 0.42%

ISLAMABAD: The short-term inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased slightly to 0.42 percent week-on-week (WoW) in the week ending on May 25, ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the year-on-year (YoY) increase in weekly inflation was recorded at 45.49pc. During the week, out of the 51 monitored items, the prices of 18 items increased, 16 decreased and 17 remained unchanged.

As per the data, the prices of items such as rice (basmati broken), cooked beef, mutton, milk fresh and beef with bone increased last week. However, chicken, tomato, pulse masoor, pulse moong, wheat flour, eggs, garlic, onions, bananas, cooking oil and LPG became cheaper.

The short-term inflation rose by an all-time high of 48.35pc for the period that ended on May 4.

Last week, the weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.16 pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on May 18.

According to data released, the combined index was at 255.12 compared to 255.53 on May 11, 2023, while the index was recorded at 175.08 a year ago, on May 19, 2022.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 23 items increased, 13 items decreased whereas 15 items registered no change during the week.