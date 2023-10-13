Pakistan’s weekly inflation jumps to 38.28pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.30 per cent during the week ended on October 12, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

The SPI for this group was recorded at 282.86 points, compared to 282.00 points in the previous week.

Out of 51 items, 17 saw price increases, 17 experienced price decreases, and 17 remained stable during the week.

The items that decreased included sugar (4.47%), pulse gram (2.75%), bananas (2.47%), pulse moong (2.44%), gur (1.93%), chicken (1.69%), rice irri-6/9 (1.46%), and pulse masoor (1.26%).

On the other hand, items that saw price increases included tomatoes (6.28%), eggs (3.48%), salt powdered (2.75%), cooked beef (1.06%), garlic (1.04%), tea prepared (0.73%), beef (0.39%), potatoes (0.35%), electricity charges for Q1 (8.59%), energy server (0.55%), shirting (0.47%), and LPG (0.31%).

When comparing prices on a year-on-year basis, some commodities that witnessed a decrease included tomatoes (43.53%), onions (16.67%), pulse gram (4.01%), and mustard oil (1.19%).