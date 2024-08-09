Pakistan’s weekly inflation up by 0.30pc

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released the weekly inflation data, which shows a 0.30% increase in the weekly inflation rate, ARY News reported quoting PBS.

According to the PBS, the overall annual inflation rate has reached 17.96% where the prices of 23 essential items increased, while 7 items decreased in price, and 21 items remained stable.

The items that saw a significant price hike include onions (Rs 35.62 per kg), eggs (Rs 11.17 per dozen), garlic (Rs 16 per kg), and dal mash (Rs 5.58 per kg).

Other items that saw a price increase include dal chana (Rs 3.23 per kg), dal moong (Rs 2.85 per kg), broiler chicken (Rs 2.36 per kg), and LPG cylinders (Rs 52.65 per cylinder). Additionally, basmati rice, edible oil, mutton, beef, and milk also saw a price hike.

On the other hand, some items saw a decrease in price, including tomatoes (Rs 27.23 per kg), wheat flour (Rs 26.57 per kg), dal masoor (Rs 5.58 per kg), sugar (Rs 2.85 per kg), and 200g red chili powder packets.