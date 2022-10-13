Pakistan’s wildlife slumped 69% by since 1970 – WWF report

Pakistan’s wildlife has witnessed a drop of 69% since 1970, the Living Planet report of the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) shops, ARY News reported.

Sweetwater marine wildlife has dropped by over 83%, the report shows.

The Living Planet report by WWF shows a drop of 69% in Birds, reptiles, and fish since 1970.

Government and civil society need to take immediate action to halt the alarmingly dropping rat of wildlife in the country, the WWF report suggests.

Director of WWF Pakistan Hammad Naqi said that Pakistan is home to multiple rare wildlife species, including snow leopards, dolphins, White donkeys, and Humpback whales of the Arabian sea.

The protection of wildlife has not been prioritized in the country, he added. Deforestation and illegal sale of forest lands are compulsory to restore the natural habitats of wildlife, he added.

Also Read: Drought is killing Kenya’s endangered wildlife

The WWF director added that climate change is fanning the alarming drop in wildlife in the country. Several species have been endangered due to the change in climactic conditions, he added.

Comments