MS DHQ Hospital, CEO Health arrested after deaths of 20 children in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Pakpattan, Dr. Adnan Ghaffar, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr. Sohail Asghar were arrested, on Friday, on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif following the deaths of 20 children, mostly newborns, in Pakpattan.

The arrests were ordered during an unannounced visit by CM Maryam Nawaz to the DHQ Hospital, where she personally heard complaints from patients and their attendants regarding unavailability of medicines and poor treatment facilities.

An initial investigation report into the tragic deaths of 20 children has been prepared at DHQ Pakpattan.

According to sources, the deaths were primarily linked to complications during deliveries conducted at private maternity clinics and by untrained midwives.

The infants, many of whom were in critical condition, were brought to the DHQ hospital too late for effective treatment. Sources further revealed that many of the newborns were admitted without their mothers, making treatment more difficult.

However, no evidence has been found so far suggesting that the deaths were caused by a lack of oxygen. According to the inquiry, 45 oxygen cylinders were available at the hospital at the time.

Read More: Sadiqabad hospital performs appendix surgeries on 28 children in misdiagnosis case

A clinical audit was conducted to assess the timing and quality of care provided when the babies were brought in. The Punjab Health Department and Sahiwal Commissioner have jointly compiled the preliminary inquiry report.

Meanwhile, the health department has sealed four private hospitals in the light of the inquiry report, sources added.