Pakpattan man kills three including wife, father-in-law

PAKPATTAN: In a shocking incident, a man killed three including his wife and father-in-law over a domestic dispute in Pakpattan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the Pakpattan man opened fire on three people over a domestic dispute in the suburbs of Pakpattan.

The police officials said that three including the wife, father-in-law of the accused and another man were identified as Ghulam Farid, Saqib and Amna.

Furthermore, the suspect fled the scene after killing his four family members, while raids were being conducted to arrest the assassinator, the police said.

Separately, a man from Peshawar shot dead three persons including his wife and child.

According to police, the incident took place in Pakha Ghulam in the limits of Shahpur police station. A man named Kifayat reached the home of his in-laws to woo his angry wife to return home.

Failing to convince the angry wife, the Peshawar man opened fire that resulted in the death of two women including his wife and a child and injuries to two others, police said.