Pakpattan: Youth’s head shaved off for trying to meet paramour

PAKPATTAN: A youth’s head was shaved off for trying to meet his paramour after being caught red-handed by the family members of a girl in Pakpattan, Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, a man along with his friend reached the area of his paramour to meet her in Pakpattan but was caught during the meet-up attempt by the girl’s family members and neighbours.

Sources said the men were subjected to torture and the family members also shaved off the head of the youth to punish him.

Separately, a 20-year-old man was injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mardan district after a teenage girl opened fire at him for allegedly harassing her.

Read more: YOUTH INJURED AFTER TEENAGE GIRL OPENS FIRE FOR HARASSING HER

According to police, the incident occurred in Katlang tehsil of Mardan district wherein a teenage girl opened fire on a youth, Abbas, who was harassing for several days.

The police registered a case on a complaint of the girl’s brother.

According to FIR, the 16-year-old girl, whose identity is unknown, injured the man while shooting him in the chest over a harassment issue.

Comments