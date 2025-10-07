Pak's IT companies participate Tech Conference in Kuwait for the first time

Kuwait City: A delegation of 17 leading Pakistani IT companies, led by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), participated in a two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Tech Conference 2025 in Kuwait.

Through this participation, Pakistan’s IT exporters have officially entered the Kuwaiti market for the first time, marking a major step in the country’s efforts to diversify its tech exports across the Gulf region.

The event was jointly organized by the Pakistani Embassy in Kuwait and the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

Kuwait has long remained a distant market for Pakistani IT firms due to strict visa restrictions.

However, following the recent relaxation of visa policies for Pakistani professionals, firms are now looking to tap into Kuwait’s $22.48 billion ICT market, which is projected to grow to $39.83 billion by 2025.

PSEB CEO Abu Bakar said the conference served as a platform to showcase Pakistan’s innovation and technical strength, calling it “the beginning of long-term collaboration” between Pakistan and Kuwait in technology, trade, and investment.

The Pakistani companies, including 10Pearls, TPS Worldwide, Abacus Consulting, Systems Limited, and Digifloat, displayed solutions in AI, machine learning, cloud computing, fintech, healthtech, agritech, and enterprise software.

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, CEO of A2Z Creators, said the delegation’s visit was historic, being the first after visa facilitation for Pakistani professionals.

“Kuwait’s digital transformation under Vision 2035 offers tremendous opportunities for Pakistani firms to contribute to its economic diversification,” he said.

PASHA Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Umair Nizam noted that Pakistani IT exporters are expanding into Kuwait just as they have in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“It is high time to explore untapped markets when the country’s global image in technology and defense remains strong,” he added.

The event also saw participation from prominent Kuwaiti officials, including Aseel Al-Munifi (Undersecretary, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Investment), Dr. Khaled Mohammad Al Zamel (Chairman, CITRA), Najat Hussain Ebrahim Hamad (Acting GM, CAIT), and Athbi Jaber Al-Sabah (Head of Strategy, Planning & Governance).

Currently, Kuwait’s exports to Pakistan exceed $2 billion annually, mainly through petroleum products, while Pakistan’s exports to Kuwait hover around $200 million, a gap experts say could narrow with the inclusion of IT and digital services in bilateral trade.

The Pakistan-Kuwait Tech Conference 2025 is seen as a milestone for Pakistan’s IT industry, unlocking a new and promising market in the Gulf.