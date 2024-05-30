After ICUBE-Q, Pakistan all set to launch modern communication satellite into space today

KARACHI: After the successful launch of satellite ICUBE Qamar, Pakistan’s modern communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, will be launched into space today.

Pakistani satellite ICUBE-Q was launched on May 3 aboard China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission from Hainan, China.

Satellite PAKSAT MM1 will be launched from Xichang satellite launch Center in China.

The SUPARCO MM1 satellite is a result of the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers. It was designed keeping in sight the growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity.

According to SUPARCO officials, the satellite will help usher Pakistan into the digital era by helping to provide internet to remote areas.

The satellite is expected to contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and help meet the growing demands of the telecom sector and its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

The launch ceremony will be shown live for media from the Islamabad and Karachi establishments of Suparco.