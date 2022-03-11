PAKvAUS: Traffic plan for Karachi Test unveiled

KARACHI: The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the second Test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia at National Stadium Karachi starting from March 11, ARY News reported.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the Hassan Square flyover will remain closed for all types of traffic during the Test match.

Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hasan Square to the National Stadium will also remain closed for all kinds of traffic, the traffic police said in a statement.

Commuters are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience, said the traffic police.

Security plan

A foolproof security plan has been put in place for the upcoming the Pakistan-Australia Test match, with more than 5,000 personnel being deployed in the city for security duty.

Around 5,276 police personnel will be deployed as party of security arrangements. As many as 1,667 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,148 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, 1,398 personnel of the Traffic Police, 430 personnel of the Special Branch, 375 personnel of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of the Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other areas. Sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

CNG-run vehicles and all types of drones are strictly prohibited inside the stadium premises.

Parking points

The following parking points have been allocated for spectators coming to the National Stadium: Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid and the China Ground adjacent to the National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service.

Comments