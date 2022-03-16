PAKvAUS: Young fan’s celebration over Rizwan’s century goes viral

The video of a young boy celebrating Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s century with enthusiasm in the second Test in Karachi is viral.

The viral video was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

It starts with Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan taking a single to complete his century. His teammates then stand up and applaud him. He lifted his bat and helmet to acknowledge the fans as they cheered.

There was a child in particular who was overjoyed on the occasion. He was jumping up and down and pumping his fist in the air.

Mohammad Rizwan scored a memorable century to keep Australia bowlers at bay and stopped them from winning the second game of the three-match series. He remained unbeaten at 104 runs from 177 deliveries.

His memorable knock included 11 boundaries and a six.

The visitors declared their first innings at 556 at the loss of nine wickets. In reply, the hosts were dismissed for 148.

Australia did not enforce the follow on despite having a 408-run lead over Pakistan. Pat Cummins called his batters back to the dressing room on 97-2, setting at a 506-run target for Babar Azam’s side.

The match ended in a stalemate as the hosts ended the fifth and final day at 433-7.

Neither side have won a game in the Test series so far. The third and final match will be played in Lahore from March 21 to March 25.

