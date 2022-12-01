PAKvENG: British envoy reaches stadium in a unique style

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner Thursday reached Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in a traditional auto rikshaw to watch the Pakistan-England Test match being played at Pindi stadium.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner tweeted a unique video message in Urdu and Pothwari language, in which he encouraged both teams to play with more passion.

In his video message, Cristian Turner also mentioned the domination of England in T20 series and T20 World T20 Cup final against Pakistan.

The first Test match between Pakistan and England is currently underway as English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raced to their centuries as England team continued their domination over Pakistan on the opening day of the first Test.

Opting to bat first, England’s opening pair capitalized on the favourable batting conditions to the full extent as they attacked the hosts with a brisk stand of 233 runs before spinner Zahid Mehmood earned the viral breakthrough for Pakistan, dismissing Duckett.

England and Pakistan will contest a three-Test series with the second in Multan beginning December 9 and the third in Karachi from December 17-21.

Comments