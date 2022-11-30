PAKvENG: First Test likely to be postponed after England players fall ill

The first Test between Pakistan and England is likely to be postponed after several players of the touring party were struck down by illness on Wednesday.

“The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection,” PCB said in a tweet.

An ECB spokesperson confirmed that the illnesses were not Covid-19 related, with players experiencing vomiting and diarrhea.

The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 30, 2022

Former England Test captain Joe Root has dismissed the possibility of his team teammates falling ill due to food poisoning ahead of the first Test match in Rawalpindi.

“I don’t think it’s food poisoning or Covid or anything like that,” said Root as he responded to a query at a press talk in Rawalpindi today.

It may be noted that the England team, led by Ben Stokes, landed in Pakistan with its team chef amid food concerns in Pakistan.

England and Pakistan will contest a three-Test series with the second in Multan beginning December 9 and the third in Karachi from December 17-21.

Comments