PakvEng: Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan has suffered a major blow ahead of the third Test match against England as pace bowler Mir Hamza is unlikely to participate due to an injury.

The left-arm pacer has complained of a hip injury, which has cast doubt over his participation in the Rawalpindi Test.

The injury occurred during a practice session, where Hamza was unable to bowl, raising concerns about his fitness. The team management is closely monitoring his condition.

The three-match Test series is currently levelled 1-1 and the deciding third match will be played from 24 October to 28 October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.