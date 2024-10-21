PAKvENG: PCB announces free entry for spectators during Rawalpindi Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced free entry for spectators on the first day of the third Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi.

The series is currently levelled 1-1 and the final match will be played from 24 October to 28 October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“FREE entry for fans to Premium Enclosures on the first day of the third #PAKvENG Test in Rawalpindi,” the cricket board said in a statement.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.