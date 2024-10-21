web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 21, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PAKvENG: PCB announces free entry for spectators during Rawalpindi Test

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced free entry for spectators on the first day of the third Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi.

The series is currently levelled 1-1 and the final match will be played from 24 October to 28 October at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“FREE entry for fans to Premium Enclosures on the first day of the third #PAKvENG Test in Rawalpindi,” the cricket board said in a statement.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.