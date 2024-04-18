Pak vs NZ 1st T20: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

RAWALPINDI: The toss for the first T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand has been delayed due to the wet outfield.

The toss was originally scheduled to take place at 7 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), however, persistent drizzle brought the covers back. According to the details, the next inspection will take place at 7:15 PM.

It is worth mentioning here that the first three T20Is of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand are likely to be affected by the rain.

As per the weather forecasts, there could be heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi throughout this week. There are 80 per cent chance of rain, during tonight’s first T20I.

The rain probability increases to 84 on April 20 before it significantly drops down to 20 per cent on April 21.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore