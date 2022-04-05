PakvsAus: Australia to bowl first after winning toss in only T20i

Lahore: Australia has won the toss in the only T20I against Pakistan and has asked the home team to bat first, ARY News reported.

The only T20 of the series home series against Australia is being played in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Australian team includes three debutant in their team for the one-off T20 game.

Australian Team: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuchagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ben Macdermott, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan Team: Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khusdil Shah, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Pakistan had won the ODI series 2-1 against Australia after 20 years, while Australia had won the test series of the historic tour.

