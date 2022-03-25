PAKvsAUS: David Warner mocks Hasan Ali in his signature fashion

A video of Australia cricketer David Warner mocking his Pakistan counterpart Hasan Ali by doing the pacer’s signature celebration on his face went viral.

The incident happened when on the fifth day of the third Test in Lahore.

ڈیوڈ وارنر نے اچھا نہیں کیا حسن علی کے ساتھ۔۔

منہ پر نقل اتار دی۔۔

The fast bowler was dismissed in a comical fashion for 13 runs from 17 balls with a boundary and a six to his name.

The 27-year-old tried to go for a big sweep show but the ball bounced and hit his head. It ricocheted off his helmet and hit the stumps causing the ball to fall.

David Warner mocked him by doing the same celebration that Hasan Ali does.

Here’s how social media reacted to the post.

Australia won the three-match Test series 1-0 with a comfortable 115-run win in the third game in Lahore on Friday. Nathan Lyon played a crucial role with his five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan were dismissed for 235 in chase 351-run target. Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam made half-centuries.

The opening batsman made 70 from 199 balls with five boundaries to his name. The skipper scored 104-ball 55 with help of six boundaries.

