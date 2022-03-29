Travis Head stars as Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI

LAHORE: Australia has defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in the first match of the three-game ODI series.

Travis Head was named the player of the match for his brilliant century and two wickets.

Pakistan team was bowled out for 225 in 45.2 overs after Australia set a target of 314 runs.

Left-handed Imam-ul-Haq was the top scorer for Pakistan with his century, captain Babar also scored 57 runs. Imam-ul-Haq scored 103 runs in 96 balls, with the help of six fours and three sixes. Skipper Babar Azam scored 57 runs in 72 balls, and also went past 4000 ODI runs.

The Pakistan batting order proved to be a house of cards in front of B class Australian bowling attack.

Adam Zampa, with his 4/38 in 10 overs proved to be the pick of the Australian bowlers. Travis Head also claimed two wickets for 35 runs in his six overs.

Head had also scored a brilliant hundred on his return to the Australian white-ball side which led Australia to a score of 313-7, after being asked to bat after losing the toss.

Head smashed 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 runs opening partnership for the first wicket with Aussi skipper Aaron Finch.

Haris Rauf took 2 wickets for Pakistan while leg spinner Zahid Mehmood finished with 2-59.

The Australian team is missing some key players in the ODI series against Pakistan. Top Aussie players such as Warner, Smith, Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc were unavailable for the series while spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The remaining two matches would be played on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

