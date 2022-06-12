PakvsWi 3rd ODI: Pakistan wins the toss and decides to bat first

Multan: Pakistan has won the toss in the 3rd ODI against West Indies and has decided to bat first, ARY News reported.

The green shirts already have a decisive lead of 2-0 in the series.

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam won the toss in the 3rd ODI against West Indies and has decided to bat first. Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will make his ODI debut in the game.

Pakistan had beaten West Indies in the 2nd ODI by 120 runs to gain the 2-0 lead in the series. Babar Azam with 77, and Imam-ul-Haq with 72 were the top scorers for Pakistan in the 2nd ODI.

Pakistan scored a total of 275 runs in their 50 overs, while Muhammad Nawaz was given the player of the match award for his 4 wickets.

