Palace inside a train? World’s first private luxury carriage plying on rails

It is no wonder that superyachts and private jets have been the showpieces of the mega rich but one such designer who has helped realize the dream of these luxury carriages, French designer Thierry Gaugain, has unveiled the world’s first ‘The G Train’ design.

Gaugain has become one of the most sought-after carriage designers as the world-renowned designer with over 30 years of experience, has worked across multiple fields- from furniture to motorbikes and private planes. This prolific designer also helped design ‘Venus’, Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs’ 260-foot yacht.

Having completely reimagined private transportation with the G Train, this French designer brings out the world’s first-ever private luxury train.

The smart train, designed for a single owner, will be around 1,300 foot-long and will comprise 14 sleek cars enclosed in a technologically advanced smart glass exterior.

With only a limited space to accommodate not more than just 18 people, the train’s speed can max up to 160 kilometres per hour and is set to be adapted to travel on railways across America and Europe.

The estimated cost of building the luxury train is said to be around 350 million USD. According to the designer, he and his team worked for several years to ensure the feasibility of the train.

State of the art Tech-savvy glasses will be the G Train’s one of the many attractions that can be switched from transparent to opaque for privacy. It will also be able to project scenes or change colour depending on the mood.

Talking about the interiors, the train will contain a luxurious owner’s suite, along with 18 guest rooms.

Facilities such as a gym, a spa, a dining car as well as public spaces will also be housed in the private railcar.

The wings of the train will be created in a way that they can be folded down to create alfresco terraces, where elaborate parties can take place.

The palatial smart train is even said to have a garden on board.

With the smart train, Gaugain is hoping to take the rail travel experience to a whole new level.