WATCH: Palak Tiwari loses cool when compared to THIS actress

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Bollywood actress Shweta Tiwari, recently had an awkward run-in with the paparazzi at Mumbai’s airport, which involved a mix-up with Ananya Panday and it quickly went viral.

The young actress, who has been making waves in the industry, was mistaken for Ananya Panday by one of the photographers.

This confusion led to a frustrated response from Palak, as she couldn’t hold back her irritation when the paparazzi continued to call her Ananya Panday.

While Palak Tiwari was walking through the airport, a photographer asked, “Palak Tiwari bole ya Ananya Panday bole?”

At first, Palak chose to ignore the question as seen in the viral video, but when it was repeated, she finally lost her cool and responded, “Hamesha aise kyu bolte ho aap log?” She then walked off, clearly annoyed.

This viral video has caught the attention of many, especially as Palak Tiwari is often under the media’s spotlight due to her mother’s fame and her own rising career.

Although Palak has been compared to many star kids, the confusion with Ananya Panday appears to have struck a nerve.

Palak Tiwari, who made her music video debut with “Bijlee Bijlee” alongside Harrdy Sandhu, is also known for her role in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan.

Fans are excited to see her next in the upcoming film Bhootnii, where she stars alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh.

The film is set to release on April 18, 2025. Apart from that, Palak will also appear in Rosie The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vivek Oberoi.

While Palak Tiwari’s career continues to grow, moments like this remind us that being in the public eye can sometimes lead to uncomfortable situations.

It seems that Palak will always be compared to Ananya Panday as long as she’s in the limelight, but this incident highlights how even the smallest mistakes can sometimes lead to frustration.