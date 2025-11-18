Palestinian flag flies at Toronto city hall for first time

The flag of Palestine was raised outside Toronto’s City Hall on Monday, a first for Canada’s largest city after the federal government recognized the state of Palestine in September.

Canada joined a group of Western powers that included Britain and France in recognizing a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly, a move that drew fury from both Israel and the United States.

After the recognition, a civil society group called the International Center of Justice for Palestinians successfully petitioned for the Toronto flag raising, calling it “a symbolic show of solidarity.”

Toronto’s municipal government said it had approved the request as the flag now qualifies following Ottawa’s recognition “of the State of Palestine on September 21, 2025.”

The flag will be taken down later on Monday, the city said.

There were multiple efforts to stop the ceremony.

Toronto city council member James Pasternak said last week he had urged the city “to reverse (the) divisive and unjustified decision,” to allow the flag-raising.

A prominent Jewish advocacy group, B’nai Brith, warned the city’s decision would “inadvertently cause division and tension.”

There were isolated pro-Israeli protesters at the event attended by hundreds of people in downtown Toronto.

Police told AFP one person was arrested for assault, but did not provide details about the accused.

UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine state

LONDON: In a historic policy shift, Britain, Australia and Canada on Sunday recognised a Palestinian state, prompting an immediate backlash from Israel.

Portugal was also expected to recognise Palestinian statehood later on Sunday, as Israel faced mounting international pressure over the Gaza war, sparked nearly two years ago.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a message on X.