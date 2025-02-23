Freed Palestinian prisoner dies week after release

ISSAWIYA: Naila Salama Obeid, a Palestinian fighter who spent 21 years in an Israeli prison, tragically died on Saturday, just a week after his release.

The 46-year-old Former Palestinian Prisoner fell from the roof of his home in Issawiya and died, due to severe injuries in East Jerusalem.

Naila Salama Obeid served seven life sentences plus 30 years for his participation with the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and for planning militant operations.

His release was part of the sixth round of prisoner exchanges linked to the Gaza ceasefire.

Eyewitnesses reported that the former Palestinian prisoner suffered severe injuries from the fall. He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital, where medical professionals were unable to save his life.

Naila Salama Obeid’s sudden death has shocked his family and community.

Former Palestinian Prisoner had endured harsh conditions during his 21 years of custody, including periods of solitary imprisonment and participation in hunger strikes. His long-awaited return home was tragically cut short.

On Palestinian prisoners’ release, Israel said on Sunday it was delaying the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners it had planned to free the day before until group Hamas met its conditions, underscoring the fragility of the Gaza ceasefire accord.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced early Sunday that Israel would wait to release 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees until it was certain the next hostages would be freed, and without any degrading ceremonies.

This refers to recent handovers by Hamas that the U.N. said were disrespectful and broke international law. Hamas made hostages appear on stage and speak in front of crowds before being released, and even carried coffins with hostage remains through crowds.

Israel’s announcement also accused Hamas of breaking the month-old ceasefire multiple times. This came after Hamas handed over six hostages from Gaza on Saturday as part of a truce.

These six hostages were the last living Israeli captives to be freed during the first phase of the ceasefire. The bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages will be released next week.