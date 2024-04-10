Palestinians offer Eidul Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians in huge numbers offered Eidul Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, special prayers were also held for victims of Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip for over six months now.

Large contingents of Israeli police officers were deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city.

Read more: Eidul Fitr: President in Nawabshah, PM offered Eid prayer in Lahore

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said in a statement that more than 60,000 faithful offered their prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eidul Fitr day, the main Muslim festival following the end of the holy Ramadan month.

عشرات آلاف المصلين يؤدون صلاة عيد الفطر في #المسجد_الأقصى رغم تضييقات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/PKZHlSZ4Mq — TRT عربي (@TRTArabi) April 10, 2024

According to an Anadolu correspondent, despite the rain, the Muslim faithful began to reach the mosque even before the Fajr, or morning prayers.

فرحة وبهجة تكبيرات العيد بمحيط مستشفى شهداء الأقصى في دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/HieVs7kLwh — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) April 10, 2024

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.