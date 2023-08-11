Palm oil demand surge across region

After the surge in the discount on soybean oil and sunflower oil, the demand for palm oil raises further across the region, ARY News reported on Friday.

Industry experts attribute this phenomenon to supply disruptions from the United States due to crop concerns and interruptions in the supply from the Black Sea region.

It is anticipated that this increase in demand might help relieve inventories of palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and potentially strengthen Malaysia’s palm oil future.

India, the world’s largest buyer of edible oils, imported 1.09 million metric tons of palm oil in July, which is nearly 60 percent higher compared to June.

In the United States, disruptions in production and reduced supply from Argentina, a major exporter, have caused an increase in soybean oil prices over the past month.

According to dealers in New Delhi, after the disruption in the supply of sunflower oil due to the agreement on grain with the Black Sea region.