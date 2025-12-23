Senator Palwasha Khan approaches NCCIA over organized online smear campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan has filed a formal complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), alleging that she has been subjected to an organised online defamation campaign, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the complaint, submitted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), false, defamatory and abusive content was circulated against the senator on social media with the intent to damage her reputation.

The application states that fabricated videos were created and shared to malign her credibility, while a coordinated hate campaign was carried out using gendered language, threats and harassment.

Senator Palwasha Khan further alleged that fake accounts and bot networks were used to amplify the campaign, with malicious content deliberately trended through specific hashtags. The complaint adds that the online attacks were targeted and intensified during the performance of her official duties.

Calling the campaign a deliberate attempt at character assassination, the senator has requested the cybercrime authority to take legal action against those involved, identify the perpetrators and ensure accountability under the law.

The NCCIA is expected to review the complaint and proceed in accordance with relevant cybercrime regulations.

Earlier, a sharp war of words broke out between Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications, with a video of the exchange later circulating online.

The confrontation began when Senator Palwasha Khan questioned whether a recently constructed road was designed to benefit a specific private housing society. She maintained that raising such questions was her constitutional right as a senator.

Aleem Khan reacted strongly, calling the allegation a “personal insult” and denying any wrongdoing. In an angry outburst, he remarked that “all the dishonest people of the world have gathered in this committee,” prompting further escalation.

Senator Palwasha Khan accused the minister of losing his temper because he felt “embarrassed” by the question. “You are crossing all limits,” she told him, while also demanding that a formal ruling be issued over what she termed the minister’s inappropriate conduct.

The exchange intensified as both sides traded personal remarks. Aleem Khan warned that if personal attacks continued, he would respond in kind, adding that he did not wish to “go down to that level.” Senator Palwasha Khan, in turn, insisted that asking about public funds and infrastructure was not an accusation but accountability.