Pamela Anderson gets candid about social media

Actor Pamela Anderson has shared her approach to social media amid rumours about her romance with ‘The Naked Gun 2’ co-star Liam Neeson.

The 58-year-old actress has taken social media abuzz after reports made rounds that she got closer to Nesson, 73, during the filming of the sequel.

During a recent interview, Pamela Anderson discussed the ever-growing presence of social media and her approach to it.

“We’re going through a time when people are taking a lot of pictures of themselves, there’s a lot of social media, but they don’t really look like their social media,” she said.

‘The Naked Gun 2’ actor continued, “I’ve cracked the code: I actually look in the mirror like I do on social media. Then you don’t have to get so depressed. Or [if] I see a bad picture of myself, I don’t fret over anything like that anymore.”

The actor attributed her new state of mind to her decision against using excessive makeup.

“They’re always doing selfies and putting them on their [feeds], and then they’re like: ‘Oh, I don’t look like that’, or ‘I look bad right now’, when really you just look like you!” she said.

The actor also discussed her decision to go makeup-free in her life and on screen.

“I didn’t plan on not wearing make-up as a political statement, but I’m glad it’s resonating. I really just did it for me so I could – I had to – get off the crazy train,” Pamela Anderson said.

Her new look seems to have taken Liam Neeson by surprise as he gushed over his ‘The Naked Gun 2’ co-star in an interview.

“Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, she is gorgeous!’” he said while recalling his first meeting with Anderson.

“But she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her,” Liam Neeson added.

