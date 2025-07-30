Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating!

Hollywood diva Pamela Anderson and Irish actor Liam Neeson are dating, confirmed a source close to ‘The Naked Gun’ co-stars.

Just days after actors Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, sparked buzz with their off-screen chemistry at the premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’, a source close to the co-stars confirmed their ‘budding romance’ to a foreign publication.

Speaking exclusively to a celebrity magazine, the tipster said, “It’s a budding romance in the early stages.”

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” the person shared, adding that Anderson and Neeson, both parents of two children each from their previous relationships, are ‘enjoying each other’s company’.

Reps for both the actors are yet to comment on the matter.

Notably, Pamela Anderson has been married five times before and shares her two sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with her first husband Tommy Lee, whereas Neeson was married to British actor Natasha Richardson from 1994 till her death in 2009. His sons are Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

Meanwhile, Akiva Schaffer’s action comedy, ‘The Naked Gun’, co-written with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 1.

