Pandora Papers: PM Imran Khan ‘raised money laundering issue’ at global forums

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran has effectively raised the issue of money laundering at global forums including United Nations (UN) ahead of the release of Pandora Papers, ARY NEWS reported,

In a message from his Twitter handle, the close aide of the prime minister said that as per the media reports, after Panama Papers, ICIJ is going to release Pandora Papers today.

“Money laundering from poor countries to the rich is the reason behind huge inequality in the world,” he said while highlighting that Imran Khan effectively raised the issue at different global forums including the United Nations (UN).

As per FACTI, annually

$1 trillion from developing countries land into tax havens, or into properties & richer countries.Imran Khan came into politics to fight injustice,corruption & money laundering.Getting rid of corruption & illicit financial flows can help eliminate poverty — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 3, 2021



He further quoted FACTI, saying that annually US$1 trillion from developing countries land into tax havens, or into properties and richer countries.

“Imran Khan came into politics to fight injustice, corruption [and] money laundering. Getting rid of corruption and illicit financial flows can help eliminate poverty,” he said.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that if the Pandora Papers transparently discourage corruption then their release will only embolden the Prime Minister’s position against the corrupt people.

Fawad Chaudhry said another leak is imminent that is said to be like the Panama Papers earlier which exposed the corruption of many people in power. The PM has always urged rich countries to discourage people from stealing from poor countries.

He said if Pandora leaks, too, expose people who have stolen from the poor countries then it shall reinforce Imran Khan’s stress.

Pandora Papers’s release is impending and it is said to be the compilation of the reports worked out by the International Consortium of Investigative (ICIJ) to expose the offshore wealth and corruption by the leaders and influential people.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!