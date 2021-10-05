Pandora Papers inquiry should start with me, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda has asked the inquiry team on Pandora Papers to initiate the investigation process with him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Faisal Vawda has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to start the inquiry into Pandora Papers’ revelations and asked the probe team to begin the process with him.

He said in a Twitter message that only Imran Khan can take the bold decision of Pandora Papers inquiry. He requested PM Imran Khan to direct the inquiry team to work 12-14 hours on a daily basis and bring the result in five days.

He added, “They should start with me taking it as a test case.”

Vawda said, “If I’m proven guilty punish me, but also tell if I’m proven right what will be the punishment for so called investigative journalists for misrepresenting facts, defaming and sensitisation?”

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had unveiled “Pandora Papers” which includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

Most prominently these include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, among others.

PM Imran Khan had welcomed the release of the Pandora Papers leak saying that it exposed the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered out to financial “havens”

“My government will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action,” he had announced.

Later on Monday, PM Imran Khan had formed a high-level investigation cell under Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to probe all citizens named in the Pandora Papers leaks.

