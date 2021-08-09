Panic as snake spotted at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: In a rare incident, a snake was spotted at the Islamabad Airport on Monday, reported ARY News.

The snake said to be around one metre long was sighted slithering in front of the state lounge, causing panic among on-duty ground officials and passengers as they scrambled to maintain a safe distance from the reptile.

The Islamabad Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel later killed the snake.

This was a second incident of the reptile spotted on the premises of the airport. In October 2018, a snake had surfaced in the apron area of the airport, creating confusion and panic among the on-duty ground staff.

A video of the snake sighting was widely shared on social media platforms.