Panic buttons installed in 39 women’s colleges, universities in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has begun installing panic buttons in women’s colleges and universities across Lahore on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In the first phase, 39 institutions have been equipped with the system, which will later be expanded to more than 450 women’s colleges across Punjab, a PSCA spokesperson said on Saturday.

The panic buttons are linked to the PSCA’s central control room. Once pressed, an alert is sent to the Virtual Women Police Station, prompting a rapid police response. The system is designed to provide students a quick and reliable way to seek help when mobile phones are not accessible.

According to the PSCA, panic buttons are already operational at 122 locations in Lahore and 101 in other cities. Extending the system to educational institutions marks a significant expansion of Punjab’s public safety infrastructure.

The spokesperson said that the technology-driven approach is part of broader efforts to promote a safer Punjab, ensuring students feel secure within academic environments.

