Four terrorists killed in Panjgur operation: ISPR

Rawalpindi: Pakistan security forces have eliminated four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, on 26 December 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the Khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.

The ISPR said sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area.

It further stated that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces eliminated eight Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ISPR, on 24 December 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense fire exchange, eight Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement added.