Pankaj Tripathi suffers personal loss

India actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away because of an age-related illness.

Pankaj Tripathi, initially named Pankaj Tiwari, left for his ancestral home in the Gopalganj area in Bihar with his wife and daughter. The actor was residing in Mumbai.

A statement by the Tiwari family stated that Pandit Banaras Tiwari, 99, lived a wholesome life.

“It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more,” the statement read. “He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

The Bollywood actor changed his surname from Tiwari to Tripathi when studying in class nine. He disclosed the reason in an interview.

“I thought Tiwaris were meant for the priesthood while the Tripathis were educated, intellectual types. Under this impression, I changed my surname in my school records,” he said.

Pankaj Tripathi, considered as one of the most diverse actors, is enjoying the success of his latest outing ‘OMG 2.’

The actor made his Bollywood debut as a memorable side character in ‘Run’. He played the famous ‘Kauwa Biryani’ guy in it.

He worked in hit films ‘Omkara,’ ‘Aakrosh,’ ‘Agneepath,’ ‘Gangs of Wasseypur‘ franchise, ‘Dabangg 2,’ ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance,’ ‘Fukrey,’ ‘Singham Returns,’ ‘Dilwale,’ ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi,’ ‘Fukrey Returns,’ ‘Angrezi Medium,’ ‘Ludo,’ ‘Mimi,’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2.’

Pankaj Tripathi made his Hollywood debut in the Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Extraction.’

His performance in web shows ‘Sacred Games‘ and ‘Mirzapur‘ earned him recognition.

